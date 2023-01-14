2 men, 1 woman facing charges after shooting at Portage la Prairie home, assaulting another woman

Two men and one woman have been arrested and are facing charges after they allegedly shot at a Portage la Prairie home on Monday.

Portage la Prairie RCMP received several firearm-related reports involving a home on 3rd Street NE around 12:30 p.m., and determined shots were fired at the home from a vehicle, according to a news release.

Bullets struck the home, which had several people inside at the time.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

An investigation by Mounties led them to a home on the same street. Officers arrested the three suspects without incident.

The woman and both men had also assaulted another woman earlier in the day, say RCMP.

The victim of the assault sustained minor physical injuries.

Officers executed a search warrant at the suspects' home and the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. Police found and seized several firearms and airsoft weapons.

All three suspects are facing several assault- and firearm-related charges.

The two men remain in custody, but the woman was released. She will appear in court on March 14.

