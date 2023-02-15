Kenora man charged in random machete attack in Winnipeg

A man has been charged for a random machete attack in Winnipeg that left a 52-year-old man with injuries police say are likely life-altering.

An 18-year-old man from Kenora, Ont., was located by investigators on Tuesday afternoon in Winnipeg's West Alexander area, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

He was arrested with the assistance of the Tactical Support Team and found to be in possession of a machete and a knife.

He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and failure to comply with probation orders.

Police said the assault was not only random, but unprovoked.

Both men were on the same city transit bus on Feb. 9 and got off around 1:30 p.m. at Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue. That's when the 18-year-old followed the 52-year-old and attacked him, police said.

The victim was struck in the lower body and rushed to hospital in stable condition, where he underwent surgery. The attacker ran off before police arrived.