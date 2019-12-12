Charges pending for 84-year-old man after minivan driven into police truck on Trans-Canada, RCMP say

A minivan going the wrong way on the Trans-Canada Highway drove into a marked RCMP truck trying to stop it, injuring a Mountie and the 84-year-old driver of the minivan, police say.

Headingley RCMP received a report around 9 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle driving the wrong way on Highway 1 near Elie, Man., about 45 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Officers got additional reports as they headed to the area, saying the minivan had nearly hit several vehicles.

Police found the minivan headed east in the westbound lanes of the divided highway and signalled it to stop by flashing the cruiser lights and sounding the sirens, but it would not pull over, RCMP said.

An officer blocked the westbound lanes with his marked truck, but the minivan didn't stop and hit the cruiser.

An 84-year-old man and an RCMP officer were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Charges against the 84-year-old driver are pending, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate.