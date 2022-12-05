2 charged in death of man whose remains were found in 2021

Winnipeg police have laid charges in the death of Michael Dwayne Gunnar Dahlin nearly two years after his remains were found in the city's North End in March 2021.

Matthew Andrew Miles, 32, and Thomas Wayne Peebles, 31, were both arrested and charged on Nov. 30. The men were already in custody on unrelated matters, police said.

Miles, who is charged with second-degree murder in Dahlin's death, was in Stony Mountain Institution. Peebles, charged with accessory after the fact to murder, was in Milner Ridge Correctional Centre.

No further arrests are expected, police said in a news release on Monday.

The remains of Dahlin, 28, were found near Stella Avenue and McGregor Street. No cause of death has been released.

Police have also not said whether the men previously knew one another.