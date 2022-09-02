Headingley man accused of posting intimate images of woman online without consent

A 43-year-old man from Headingley, just west of Winnipeg, has been charged with publishing intimate images of a woman without her consent.

The nude images were posted online in 2015 but it was only in April 2022 that the Winnipeg Police Service received a report about them, a Friday news release said.

The man was charged in May and released from custody with conditions. But during the investigation, police say they found a number of images of other women, and believe there could be more victims.

The investigation is ongoing and Winnipeg police are urging anyone with information to call the service's domestic violence unit at 204-986-2602.

Anyone who is a victim of a crime involving intimate images can also find supportive resources through the Winnipeg police victim services unit at 204-986-6350 or the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

More news from CBC Manitoba: