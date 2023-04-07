3rd person dies after attacks in Point Douglas in August 2022, more charges laid

More charges have been laid in connection to a series of violent assaults in Winnipeg's Point Douglas neighbourhood last summer, following the recent death of a third victim.

Troy Baguley, 51 suffered life-altering injuries in the Aug. 22 attacks and was unable to recover. He died March 3, police said.

Investigators arrested Tristan Colten Moose, 21, on March 21 at the Headingley Correctional Centre and charged him with second-degree murder.

Two male youths, aged 15 and 16, were then arrested at the Manitoba Youth Centre, and a 14-year-old male was arrested at his home.

Danielle Dawn Ballantyne, 36, and Marvin William Felix, a 54-year-old man, were killed in a series of attacks in the early hours on Aug. 22.

Baguley was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police investigate the scene of a serious assault that took place beside the Bell Hotel on Main Street on Aug. 22, 2022. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Two 15-year-old males — one of whom is now 16 — were arrested soon after and each charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The latter charge has been upgraded to second-degree murder. The same charge has been laid against the 14-year-old.

Police say the victims and suspects were not previously known to one another.

The investigation has been concluded and no further arrests are anticipated.