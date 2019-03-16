Robbery motive in Selkirk Avenue homicide, police say as charges laid

A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of John Robert Gabriel last month, Winnipeg police said Saturday.

Police believe robbery was the motive for the stabbing, which happened near Salter Street and Selkirk Avenue early in the morning of March 16.

They say the suspect and victim didn't know each other. Gabriel was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died.

On Friday afternoon, police located Christopher Tristan Keith Atkinson in the Regent Avenue area and took him into custody.

In addition to a charge of second-degree murder, the 22-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a breach of probation.

He's been detained in custody.