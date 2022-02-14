Charges dropped against former U of M medical student

A former U of M instructor and medical student who was arrested for child luring in Kingston, Ont., in 2015 is no longer facing criminal charges.

Matias Wengiel was charged with two counts of child luring in Kingston in December 2015, but the charges were withdrawn less than six months later on May 17, 2016, court records show.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed the charges against Wengiel were dropped but did not provide any further comment on why.

Wengiel graduated from the University of Manitoba's Faculty of Medicine in 2015.

A spokesperson for the university said he was a sessional instructor there up until recently.