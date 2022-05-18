Man, 23, charged for driving lookalike police vehicle in western Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP arrested a 23-year-old man for owning and operating a car that looked too much like a police vehicle.

A black Ford Crown Victoria driving in the rural municipality of Minto-Odanah caught the attention of a police officer on May 7.

It was equipped with law enforcement-style equipment including a roof-mounted antenna, push bar and spotlight.

"The vehicle looked exactly like an unmarked police vehicle," Sgt. Mark Hume, Unit Commander of Westman Traffic Services, said in a statement Wednesday. "The only thing that gave it away is that police no longer use Crown Victoria cars, but the general public may not realize this."

It is illegal to drive civilian vehicles that are outfitted in a way to look like police vehicles.

Police later arrested the 23-year-old driver. He was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for driving a vehicle that looked too much like a police vehicle, according to RCMP.

He was required to remove the antenna, bar and spotlight by a deadline. If he doesn't meet that deadline, RCMP say his registration and insurance could be suspended and the vehicle deemed unfit for the road.

RCMP want the public to report lookalike police vehicles to their local police department.

In 2020, a gunman killed 22 people in Portapique, N.S., while getting around in a vehicle designed to look nearly identical to a police cruiser.

