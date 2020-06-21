Car flips in cemetery pond on Sunday morning

Staff at a cemetery near Winnipeg's west perimeter found a car upside down in a pond at the site on Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police said they were called to Chapel Lawn Cemetery on Portage Avenue at 9:40 a.m. after the car crashed into the pond.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said.

Later Sunday morning, the car was still submerged in the water. Police are investigating the incident.