Winnipeg comedian named top comic at national competition

A comedian from Winnipeg can now officially call themselves Canada's funniest person.

Chanty Marostica, who is from the city but now lives in Toronto, took top spot at the annual SiriusXM Top Comic competition at the JFL42 comedy festival in Toronto, Thursday.

It means audiences across Canada and around the world are going to see a lot more of Marostica.

As well as picking up $25,000, the 34-year-old is now also guaranteed JFL shows in Vancouver, Montreal and Sydney, Australia over the next year. They also earned a spot in an upcoming JFL television special.

"I guess I didn't think I would win — you don't want to hope because you'll be pretty let down — so I'm so happy, this is going to be an incredible year for me now," Marostica said Saturday.

"And I thought this last year was pretty tops."

It has been a pretty good year for Marostica, who has spent the last six years working as a professional comedian.

Marostica has been touring across Canada for their Queer and Present Danger LGBTQ tour. They recorded their first comedy album and landed a groundbreaking role playing a non-binary character on CBC's Working Moms.

'A really good week'

But the win isn't the only thing that's got Marostica feeling good.

The comedian came out as trans to their mom just a week before Thursday's competition.

"There's a lot of things I say onstage about being a dude and I didn't want my mom hearing it that way," joked Marostica, who says their mom was very supportive.

"It was really nice. She took it really good, and in her comments she's referred to me as her son so it was a really good week for me and my family."

The changes have meant Marostica's act has also changed, but that's nothing new, they said.

"My act has been evolving forever, but I do talk about it and try to work out my feelings about it onstage because I have a duty, as I was already an established comic and then I came out as trans," they explained.

"If I don't talk about it, then I'm doing a disservice to my community."

They describe their comedy as "like being kissed by Peter Pan."

"It's whimsical and fun but I also try to make it educational so the queer audiences are happy with how they were represented, and allies and such can take something away from it when they see my comedy," they said.

"I just try to write jokes that normalize trans-ness to any audience."

Marostica beat out 59 other comedians to win the top comic competition.

The winner was decided through nationwide online voting and a panel of industry judges.