Chantal Kreviazuk, Raine Maida in Winnipeg to premiere new film about their lives

Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida are partners in music and in life, and in a new film, they are offering their fans a window into both.

The couple, married 20 years, perform as Moon vs. Sun.

Their new film, I'm Going to Break Your Heart, goes behind the scenes of the making of their new album and life as a married couple. They were in Winnipeg this week, Kreviazuk's hometown, to premiere the film.

The pair say it was impossible to show one without the other if they wanted to make an honest, authentic film.

"We wanted to show the the writing of and recording of the album, and you can't just pull out the real parts when you go back to edit it," Kreviazuk said.

"I think great art is all about our most authentic truth, and I don't think you can go wrong as an artist with delivery of truth."

Because songwriting is so intimate, Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida say they couldn't show the making of their album without showing their personal lives as a married couple. (John Einarson/CBC )

By documenting their personal lives, Kreviazuk says, she thinks the film will show the audience a side of marriage that people don't often air in the open.

"I think people see others when marriage is fine and good and looks great. And then they see, oh it's over, and it's horrible," Kreviazuk said.

"They don't see the gap. So they're going to see that we have that gap just like them."

I'm Going to Break Your Heart is the title of their album, and also one of its songs, which is about the inevitability of heartbreak, even in relationships that last.

A spark of inspiration

The song was originally written about the idea that, even if you commit to staying together forever, someone's going to die first anyway, the pair explains.

Known for their work as solo artists and Maida's days with Our Lady Peace, the couple started playing benefits and other events together a few years ago.

"Then we started to realize that we'd play each other's songs and we're like, we should draw our own songs to do this," Maida said.

They decided to try writing one together, I Love It When You Make Me Beg, which is on their album.

"And that really sparked the idea that this could be interesting, because a song just kind of flowed out of us really quickly and was pretty inspiring, and we just figured, 'OK that was amazing, we'll do this.'"

The film is having its Winnipeg premiere Wednesday night at the Park Theatre. It will be released in theatres in May.