Fraud charges stayed against former Winnipeg funeral director Chad Wheeler

Former Winnipeg funeral director Chad Wheeler no longer faces charges of fraud related to his business after the Crown issued a stay of proceedings.

"Mr. Wheeler maintained his innocence from the day he was arrested until the day his charge was dropped. Chad is looking forward to moving on from this and getting on with his life," Ethan Pollock, Wheeler's lawyer, told CBC News in an email on Wednesday.

Wheeler was charged with fraud related to allegations about activities at the Wheeler Funeral Home Cemetery and Crematorium between February 2006 and March 2018.

The stay of proceedings was filed on Thursday last week.

Pollock declined to provide further information.

"Conversations between myself and the Crown attorney are private and I am not permitted to discuss specifics," his email said.

A stay means a charge is not proceeding through court at this time, but does not mean it has been formally withdrawn. Should new evidence come to light within one year of the stay, the charge can be brought forward again.

But in the vast majority of cases, stayed charges result in no further action.

"New information came to light that led the Crown to reassess its case [and] after a detailed and thorough review of the evidence, the Crown determined that there was no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction," a provincial spokesperson said.

Wheeler Cemetery was on Symington Road, just inside Winnipeg's east Perimeter Highway, but changed ownership in July 2019.

Wheeler had his funeral director licence suspended in 2018 and revoked in 2019 by the Funeral Board of Manitoba after dozens of clients made complaints, which included allegations about missing money, mixed-up ashes and twice-sold cemetery plots.

The board said Wheeler took money for pre-arranged funeral services, even though his licence to do so lapsed in March 2016 and was never renewed. He also failed to transfer the money from those pre-arranged services into a trust account as required by law, the board said.

His business went into court-ordered receivership on March 20, 2018, and the Winnipeg Police Service's financial crimes unit began investigating shortly after that.

In 2020, police said they believed 139 people lost a total of $300,000.

Winnipeg police investigators also searched two retention ponds at Wheeler Cemetery in summer 2018, looking for human remains and devices such as artificial hips and pacemakers, saying in an application for a search warrant that they had reason to believe he had thrown cremated ashes sealed in a plastic bag into the ponds.

No charges were ever laid in connection with that search, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Valerie McDonald said the stay of proceedings is disappointing and leaves her forever with an unsettled feeling about her mom's remains.

Her mom was cremated by Wheeler's company in 2018, but McDonald still questions whether the ashes she received are the right ones.

"There's no way we can prove it. There's nothing we can do," she said. "We have to accept [it] just for our own mental health — it just gives me a little more sanity."

Valerie McDonald says she will forever wonder if the ashes she received from Wheeler's crematorium are truly her mom's. (Zoom)

McDonald's mom died in January 2018 and the funeral director hired by McDonald then contracted out the cremation process to Wheeler.

When she picked the urn up that spring, McDonald said it felt really light. The person at Wheeler Funeral Home responded by saying her mom was a tiny woman, McDonald recalled.

"Still, there should be some weight," she said. "But I left, thinking nothing."

She later gave her brother the urn and he discovered it was empty.

By that time, Wheeler's business had gone into receivership. McDonald contacted the receiver and eventually got a bag of ashes. The receiver told her the number on the ashes corresponded with McDonald's mother's name in the cremation log.

It's been nearly five years, but McDonald hasn't yet been willing to bury the ashes and urn due to her lingering doubts.

"I want to believe it's her, but … we're all pretty much in disbelief. We just have to go on, go on with our lives and accept, I guess, what we cannot change."