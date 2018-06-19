Missing man last seen in Selkirk a week ago

Missing man Chad Christoper Giffin was last seen in Selkirk on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (Submitted/RCMP)

RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a Selkirk man who has been missing for more than a week.

Chad Christopher Giffin, 42, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk. He was wearing a red T-shirt, black sweatpants and running shoes.

Giffin is described as standing six feet tall and weighing 300 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. RCMP say they believe Giffin is now in Winnipeg.

Selkirk RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 204-482-1222, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or to text "TIPMAN" plus a message to CRIMES (274637).

