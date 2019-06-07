Payroll system change that will delay July pay for CFS workers is 'frankly quite ridiculous': CUPE

Child and Family Services support workers from Winnipeg and the Eastman region are calling foul over changes to their payroll system that will see some paid less than half of what they were expecting next month.

A group of workers rallied outside the CFS Emergency Placement Resource office on Garry Street in Winnipeg Friday to protest the changes, which will see the employees' payday shifted and lengthen the time between the end of a pay period and their paycheques.

The move means in July, some workers will only get around 36 per cent of the pay they normally would, says Scott Clark, a national representative with the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

The workers will be paid the money owed to them when the new biweekly pay period starts Aug. 2, a Families Ministry spokesperson said, but Clark says that doesn't help for next month.

"People have bills and they need to have at least some semblance of their income for the month of July," he told CBC News at the rally.

Scott Clark, national representative with CUPE, says the province should slow down plans to change the payroll system for CFS employees in Winnipeg and Eastman. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"The province needs to think harder about making sure that if this change has to happen, that it has to happen in a way that's respectful to the fact that people have expenses."

A release from CUPE says several hundred employees will be paid in July for only five of the 14 shifts they would normally work during the month, with the remainder of their pay delayed until August. Others will see no more than half of their usual pay next month, according to the release.

Clark says the affected employees are CFS support workers who have previously fallen under a different system than other public employees.

Changes needed, says spokesperson

Braeden Jones, spokesperson for the Minister of Families, says the changes are needed to improve the processing for payroll and benefits to a large workforce, and align the payroll schedule for the CFS employees with Manitoba's public service.

Jones said the department is providing advances to staff most impacted, and has offered all staff the chance to be paid out for vacation accruals for up to two days.

He said employees receiving advances will not need to begin repayment until Aug. 16.

CUPE says several hundred CFS employees will be paid in July for only five of the 14 shifts they would normally work during that month. The workers will be paid the money owed to them when the new biweekly pay period starts Aug. 2, a Families Ministry spokesperson said. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Clark said the government's response falls short and he'd rather see the changes staggered over a longer period of time.

"That would allow for people to have less of a hit while this change is taking place," he said.

"Moving forward with this plan right now is not prudent, it's not reasonable — it's frankly quite ridiculous."

More from CBC Manitoba: