Aunt of newborn apprehended by CFS in live video awarded custody

The aunt of a baby whose apprehension by child protection workers was streamed live on Facebook earlier this year has been awarded care over the newborn.

The aunt was awarded custody at a child protection hearing in court Thursday.

Hearings have been held following an emotional apprehension in hospital, which was filmed by a family member and live-streamed on Facebook on Jan. 10.

In the video, the mother can be seen sobbing while rocking her newborn back and forth before CFS workers take the child away.

This is a clip of a Facebook video shot Thursday that went viral. It shows police and CFS workers apprehending a newborn, CBC has blurred the video due to a law preventing the identification of the children in care. 1:12

An affidavit from a Winnipeg CFS worker says the newborn was apprehended because of the mother's substance use and mental health issues.

At a news conference organized by the First Nations family advocate office after the apprehension, the mother said she was "blindsided" when her newborn was taken away, because she had made arrangements to have her aunt take guardianship of her baby.

CFS workers did do a background check on the family member the mother said she wanted to care for the baby after birth, but it produced "concerning results" and said further work was needed to gather more information, according to court documents seen by CBC News.

CBC News cannot reveal any details that would identify the mother or her children under provincial law.

More from CBC Manitoba: