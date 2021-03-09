Northern Manitoba child welfare agency failed to get teen to sex assault court hearing, Crown says

A Manitoba Crown attorney says she has "significant concerns" about a northern child welfare agency that failed to properly arrange for a sexual assault victim to appear in court as a witness.

Jennifer Malabar expressed her frustration in a courtroom in The Pas last Wednesday, telling the judge the incident was "the second time in two weeks" prosecutors had trouble getting a child in care to appear as a witness from the same agency.

"The Crown has significant concerns about what is going on," Malabar told provincial court Judge Todd Rambow.

The girl, 17, is in the care of the Cree Nation Child and Family Caring Agency, which delivers services to First Nations that are members of the Swampy Cree Tribal Council.

She was to appear as the only witness in the trial against the man accused of sexually assaulting her in northern Manitoba in 2021, when she was 15, court heard.

He was charged with numerous offences, including sexual assault with a weapon and sexual interference.

Trial adjourned after victim doesn't show up

His trial was scheduled for Wednesday, but never happened because the girl didn't show up to court.

According to Malabar, arrangements were made in March, when she was subpoenaed to be a witness.

One of the managers at the agency was also informed, letting her know she needed to make arrangements for the 17-year-old to come from her group home in Thompson to The Pas, more than 300 kilometres away.

The Crown was told by the agency the travel arrangements would be made, but when they reached out Tuesday, they learned nothing had been done.

"[The manager] had forgotten about this matter and had done nothing to arrange for travel," Malabar told the court.

CBC News reached out to the agency for comment, but did not receive a response.

The agency is responsible for over 700 children in care, according to its 2020-21 annual report, the latest available. Those children come from across the province, including northern Manitoba.

The pandemic hit the agency hard, according to the report, creating dozens of administrative vacancies and making recruitment a huge challenge.

There were 38 vacancies that year and due to a lack of qualified candidates, housing shortages and inability to offer a competitive wage compared to other agencies, they couldn't fill most of them, the report said.

Better access to courts needed: advocate

Cora Morgan, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs' First Nations family advocate, said more has to be done to help victims in the child welfare system access justice.

"They have to have the supports they need to attend court," Morgan said. "If she is brave enough to disclose, then other pieces should be made easier for her do."

She suggested the courts should do more to help witnesses who are under 18, such giving them options to attend virtually so they don't have to travel.

Children and agencies in northern communities have added challenges due to their remoteness, Morgan said.

Cora Morgan, the First Nations Family Advocate, said sexual assault victims —especially minors — should be given more options so they don't have to travel long distances to testify at trials. (Lenard Monkman/CBC)

Malabar told the court that while the case involves a "major sexual assault," she had never spoken to the victim.

Despite repeated requests, the agency has not been able to arrange for her to meet or speak with the victim, Malabar said.

The girl, who Malabar described as "a "young, vulnerable woman," didn't show up because she was scared that if she came to The Pas, there would be no one around to take her back to Thompson, the Crown attorney said.

Lack of transport common: lawyer

Cameron McKay, the lawyer for the man accused, tried to get the trial to move forward anyway, arguing it was the Crown's fault they didn't have a witness.

"You know the agency is unreliable for transporting witnesses," he told the judge. "Why do we continue to rely on them?"

Ultimately, the judge agreed to adjourn the trial to another date, saying there is nothing more the Crown could have done.

"I think we should be entitled to rely on a government-funded child-caring agency to get witnesses here," Rambow said.