Bombers' Matt Nichols, Roughriders' Charleston Hughes and Shaq Evans named CFL stars

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols has been named one of the CFL's weekly stars after his team dismantled the Ottawa Redblacks 31-1.

The victory on Friday elevated the Bombers' record to 5-0 on the season.

Nichols moved past Hall of Famer and former Bombers QB Dieter Brock in establishing a new team record for consecutive passes with 19.

Nichols never attempted the 20 pass. He came off the field with the victory well in hand and never took another snap. His string was just four shy of the CFL record of 23.

He finished the night completing 25 of his 29 pass attempts (86.2 per cent completion rate), with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Nichols now has 12 TD passes to one interception on the year.

Saskatchewan defensive lineman Charleston Hughes and receiver Shaq Evans were the other two CFL stars of the week.

Hughes sacked QB Mike Reilly three times while adding two tackles for a loss, a career-high 10 tackles and two forced fumbles as the Roughriders defeated the visiting B.C Lions on Saturday.

Evans recorded five catches for a personal-best 158 yards and a pivotal fourth-quarter touchdown in the game.