Bombers lineman Willie Jefferson named CFL top performer after monster game vs. Esks
Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, Hamilton defensive tackle Dylan Wynn and Edmonton wide receiver DaVaris Daniels are the CFL top performers for Week 11.
Hamilton tackle Dylan Wynn and Edmonton wideout DaVaris Daniels also honoured
Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, Hamilton defensive tackle Dylan Wynn and Edmonton wide receiver DaVaris Daniels are the CFL top performers for Week 11.
Jefferson had four tackles and a career-high three sacks as the Blue Bombers beat Edmonton 34-28 last week.
Wynn had four defensive tackles and a personal-best three sacks as the Tiger-Cats defeated B.C. 13-10.
Daniels had five receptions and 142 yards in Edmonton's loss to the Bombers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.