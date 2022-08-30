Centre Flavie celebrates grand opening of new, bigger building

Three years and $4.3 million after a fundraising campaign was launched, the ribbon was cut on Tuesday to officially open the new Centre Flavie in Winnipeg.

A staple in the Saint Boniface community for over 40 years, providing support to those in need by distributing household and other goods at no cost, Centre Flavie has outgrown a number of former locations as demand and donations continually soar.

In 2019 alone — the most recent data on its website — it collected nearly 18,500 donations and distributed over 54,000 household articles and bags of clothing.

"This is a testament to a caring community that puts out so people can get help with life's basic essential needs," said Gilbert Vielfaure, Centre Flavie's general manager.

"The new centre, which is substantially more spacious, will allow volunteers, employees and especially clients to feel more comfortable. It's important for us to offer a more respectful and dignified shopping experience."

Centre Flavie's new building on Archibald Street offers twice the space of the former location on Provencher Boulevard. (Chantallya Louis/Radio-Canada)

First opened in 1979 on Taché Avenue, the organization later moved to a site on Marion Street, then to Provencher Boulevard. That latter location is the one it most recently left, opening the doors at its new spot at 301 Archibald St., just off Plinguet Street.

"This is 13,000 square feet of free things for people in need. It is everything you can imagine — clothing, furniture, household items, appliances. I've seen everything and anything in here," said Vielfaure. "Last year we gave away 2,700 sofas, for example.

"We have 40,000 families registered with us and that number increases by 100 to 150 families every month."

The new building, on which construction began 15 months ago, offers twice the space of the Provencher location.

"I'm glad that the Centre Flavie will use this expansion to continue to enrich our community and make thousands of residents' lives better," said Dan Vandal, MP for St. Boniface-St. Vital.

"It means increasing the capacity of the resources that can be distributed to the community and expanding the tangible impact that the centre has had, and will continue to have, for many years to come."

Centre Flavie raised $3.5 million from organizations, foundations, businesses, members of the community and the provincial and federal governments, then topped that up with the sale of its former building.

The centre operates with eight full-time employees and close to 100 volunteers.