Man taken to hospital in critical condition after being found with stab wounds in Central Park

A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after he was found with stab wounds in Central Park Friday night, Winnipeg police say.

The incident happened around the supper hour.

Police said two females have been arrested in connection with the incident, and more information will be released Saturday.

A large portion of Central Park was taped off Friday night, and forensic officers could be seen surveying the area.

This item of clothing was in the area taped off by police in Central Park Friday night. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

