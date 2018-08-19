Man in critical condition after police find him unconscious with 'severe' head injuries

A man is in critical condition after he was found unconscious and suffering from what police are calling severe head injuries near Winnipeg's Central Park Thursday night.

The man was found by Winnipeg Police officers, who responded to a medic call near the 300 block of Qu'Appelle Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Anyone who believes they have have information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

