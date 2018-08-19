Man suffers 'horrific' injuries after attack in Winnipeg's Central Park

A 19-year-old man suffered an extremely violent attack in Central Park early Saturday morning when a pair of men robbed him and a female companion.

Winnipeg police responded to a call regarding a stabbing in the Central Park area at about 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 18, according to a news release.

The victim and a 21-year-old female were in Central Park when two men confronted them and attempted to rob them.

The two victims were forced to lay on the ground, while the male victim was violently attacked.

Police located the male victim a few blocks away from Central Park. He had suffered multiple, serious stab wounds to his upper body.

'Horrific' injuries

Const. Rob Carver described the victim's injuries as "horrific," and confirmed they included cuts to his face.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has been been upgraded to stable.

Police located the two suspects at a hotel in the area a short time later. The two men, both in their 20s, are charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

They were detained into custody.

In July, a 19-year-old woman survived a vicious attack by a stranger while she was sitting outside near Central Park on a Wednesday afternoon.