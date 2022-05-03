Parts of central Manitoba expected to get 10-20 cm of snow

Heavy snow that's started to fall north of Manitoba's big lakes will make driving conditions on several highways treacherous, Environment Canada warned on Tuesday.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake, Norway House, Cross Lake and Wabowden.

Forecasts predict snowfall amounts between 10 and 20 centimetres.

A low-pressure system moving across the central Prairies moved into central Manitoba overnight and is expected to linger until Wednesday morning.

The snow, which will be wet and heavy at times with significantly reduced visibility in heavier bands, is expected to affect parts of highways 10, 39 and 6.

By late Tuesday afternoon, the snow is expected to dissipate in the Flin Flon area, moving toward Norway House overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning.