Winnipeg benefit concert to raise money, show solidarity for migrant caravan

Winnipeggers are invited to share in an evening of songs, solidarity messages and food Friday night in support of the Central American migrant caravan.

The event, hosted by the Venezuela Peace Committee of Winnipeg, is being held to raise money and awareness about the situation faced by the migrants in this caravan, as well as the many others that routinely occur, said spokesman Paul Graham.

"This is the most recent and perhaps it's the best known, possibly because of the response of the U.S. government and [President Donald] Trump in making it an issue," said Graham.

The caravans are made up of people "fleeing really unspeakable conditions" like gang violence, poverty, and political repression in places like Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, he said.

"People are are impoverished and they're afraid, and they're running for their lives. And along the way they endured numerous hardships."

Tickets for Friday's event are $10 and all proceeds will be donated to the Mennonite Central Committee to support its humanitarian aid work with Central American migrants. (Venezuela Peace Committee)

Caravans move through Mexico a couple of times a year, the migrants banding together for safety on the journey north, Graham said, noting what makes this present one different is the sheer number of people involved.

At times, the caravan was reported to have reached upwards of 7,000 men, women and children as it crossed through Mexico, heading toward the United States.

It has been in the spotlight since spring 2018, when it began drawing the fury of U.S. President Donald Trump and became a target of his tough stance against illegal immigration.

Many of the migrants remained behind in parts of Mexico but several hundred continued to U.S.-Mexico border, where they have been stalled since late November, after traveling 4,000 kilometres.

Migrants run as tear gas is thrown by U.S. Border Protection officers to the Mexican side of the border fence after they climbed the fence to get to San Diego, Calif., from Tijuana, Mexico, on Jan. 1, 2019. Discouraged by the long wait to apply for asylum through official ports of entry, many migrants from recent caravans are choosing to cross the U.S. border wall and hand themselves in to border patrol agents. (Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press)

Attempts by some to cross into the U.S. have been met by border patrols firing tear gas.

Friday's event and benefit concert goes from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Ukrainian Labour Temple, 591 Pritchard Ave. Tickets are $10.

The program will blend music and education, with performances by several local musicians and presentations on the foreign policies of Canada and the United States as well as the political situation in Honduras, Graham said.

Child care and light refreshments will be provided.

In addition to the Venezuela Peace Committee, the benefit is being sponsored by the Migrante Manitoba, Anakbayan Winnipeg, CASA (Canadian–Salvadorians in Winnipeg), and Las Americas and Chilean Human Rights Council of Canada.