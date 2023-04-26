Annual gas bill to drop $81 for typical Manitoba customer

The annual gas bill for a typical Manitoba residential customer is going to down by about $81 due to a dip in market prices.

The gas commodity rate will drop from 18.78 cents per cubic metre to 14.64 per cubic metre after the Public Utilities Board approved the decrease, a news release from the board said Wednesday. The PUB provides oversight of public utilities and operates at arm's length from government.

The board also approved an increase of 0.5 cents per cubic metre for the commodity cost balancing deferral — from 0.17 to 0.67 cents per cubic metre.

The changes mean Centra Gas bills will go down 9.5 per cent effective May 1, or about $81 a year for the typical residential customer, the news release said.

Those on fixed-term or fixed-price contracts won't have any change.

The decrease is a reflection of a decrease in natural gas market prices in North America, the board said.

The news comes about six months after the PUB approved a hike to residential rates that effectively cost the standard Manitoba residential gas customer $100 more annually.

Gas is sold on a cost-recovery basis in Manitoba. That means Centra Gas charges only what it pays for gas and doesn't make a profit, the board said.

