Manitobans to pay $28 less per year on natural gas bills starting August 1

The annual bill for Manitobans who get natural gas from Centra Gas is going down by $28 after decreases in market prices.

The gas commodity rate will go from about 15 cents per cubic metre to about 13 cents per cubic metre, a news release from the Public Utilities Board said Tuesday.

The decrease will take effect August 1.

The board also approved a dip in the commodity cost balancing deferral rate from 0.67 cents to 0.51 cents.

The changes mean Centra Gas bills will go down 3.7 per cent effective May 1, or about $28 a year for the typical residential customer, the news release said.

Customers who have signed fixed-term or fixed-price contracts, with either Centra or a private broker, are not affected by these changes.

Gas is sold on a cost-recovery basis in Manitoba, meaning Centra Gas charges only what it pays for gas and doesn't make a profit, the board said.

