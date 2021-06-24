Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Winnipeg cemetery shooting

A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in a Winnipeg cemetery this spring.

On Tuesday, homicide investigators arrested the man at the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Wednesday. He remained in custody.

He was also hit with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, the release said.

The arrest follows an April 16 shooting in Winnipeg's Thomson In The Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on McGillivray Boulevard. Officers were called to the scene around 5:10 p.m. and found 21-year-old Hayder Hassan shot.

Hassan was taken to hospital where he died, police said.

Police later asked for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and had dashcam video to share that footage with investigators.

On Wednesday, police said the investigation continues. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.