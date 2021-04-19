Winnipeg police seek dashcam footage to help solve homicide in cemetery
Winnipeg police are hoping dashcam video footage will help them solve a homicide after a man was shot at a cemetery in the Fort Garry neighbourhood on Friday evening and later died.
Anyone driving on McGillivray on Friday evening with dashcam video is asked to contact police
Winnipeg police are hoping dashcam video footage will help them solve a homicide after a man was shot at a cemetery in the Fort Garry neighbourhood on Friday evening and later died.
Officers were called to the Thomson In The Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on McGillivray Boulevard at about 5:10 p.m., police said in a release on Sunday.
A man identified as 21-year-old Hayder Hassan was found shot and taken to hospital.
He later died of his injuries.
Anyone who may have been driving on McGillivray Boulevard between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m. on Friday and has dashcam video is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508.