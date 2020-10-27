Man dies in cement truck rollover in northern Manitoba

A 51-year-old man died when the cement truck he was driving rolled over at a curve in a highway, RCMP say.

Officers were called around 3 p.m. Monday to the crash on Highway 392 in the northern Manitoba community of Snow Lake.

The driver, from Thompson, lost control on a curve where the highway meets Lakeshore Drive. The truck rolled into the ditch.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health are investigating the crash.

Snow Lake is about 590 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

