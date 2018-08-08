Reeve demands better warning system as Alonsa rebuilds from tornado

Governments must treat cellphone service as a matter of public safety, says a proponent of better communications services whose home was destrpued in a wildfire.

Jim Swidersky, reeve of the municipality of Stuartburn, is sympathetic to Alonsa residents decrying paltry cellphone service after they got no warning as a tornado hurtled toward their community last week, claiming a life, destroying homes and toppling campers.

"We always talk about cellphone service and being connected, but we always seem to take the public safety factor out of it," Swidersky told CBC Manitoba's Information Radio. "We have to be serious about it, sit down at the table and say, 'Hey, this can save lives.'"

Swidersky, who resides in an area of southeastern Manitoba with spotty cellphone service, believes inadequate communications puts lives at risk.

He experienced wildfires in his municipality in 2012 where the emergency communications system was overwhelmed and cellular service nonexistent. The only way to communicate was yelling across the street to make sure each home in the community of Vita was evacuated, he said.

Since then, Stuartburn has faced more brushes with disaster, including an April wildfire that consumed Swidersky's house.

He says the provincial and federal government must prioritize communications at times of tragedy.

"I have nothing wrong with funds going toward the internet, but let's get something out for cellphone technology. Let's use this public safety factor out there."

Emergency sirens

He knows it's expensive, but Swidersky believes an emergency warning siren, which already blares in communities including Altona, Killarney and Minnedosa, might be an appropriate system.​

Otherwise, persuading the telecommunication giants to boost service will be difficult, he concedes, because they don't see much revenue in areas where they have few customers.

Swidersky says he understands the frustration felt in Alonsa after people did not receive an emergency tornado warning issued by cellphone push alerts.

Many residents have had little to no cell service after Bell MTS upgraded its cell towers near Amaranth and Ebb and Flow, Man., in early June — including Jack Furrie, the 77-year-old farmer killed by the tornado's 800-metre-wide path of destruction on Aug. 3.

"When you don't have cellphone service, I feel for them," Swidersky said. "In this day and age, everyone is connected."​

As someone who's acutely experienced tragedy from a natural disaster, Swidersky says surviving Alonsa residents should keep their heads up.

"A lot of stuff was lost, some keepsakes I'm sure they lost, but number one they're here today," he said. "As time goes by, they'll heal and they'll be back in a new home again."