Celine Dion to kick off North American leg of COVID-delayed tour in Winnipeg next summer

Celine Dion has announced next year's rescheduled dates for the North American leg of her Courage world tour that was originally postponed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new North American dates begin in Winnipeg on Aug. 16 and end in Pittsburgh on Sept. 24, with stops in three other Canadian cities along the way.

Those include shows in Saskatoon on Aug. 18; Edmonton on Aug. 20 and 21; and Vancouver, on Aug. 28 and 29.

Dion and Concerts West/AEG Presents said in a release Wednesday that the tour would return "safety permitting."

Tickets purchased for the original 2020 tour dates will be honoured for the rescheduled 2021 dates, the release said.

Dion's 2021 performances in Europe will kick off March 19 in Paris, and wrap July 25 in Bucharest.