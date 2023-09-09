Lights dim on Winnipeg's Celebrations Dinner Theatre after 25 years of show business

A Winnipeg business that offered audiences a chance to see a performance while grabbing a bite to eat is shutting its doors after more than two decades.

Celebrations Dinner Theatre announced its closure Friday, citing "the huge cost of inflation on many fronts including the ever-increasing cost of goods of every kind."

That includes the increasing cost of wages, rising interest rates and debt that carried over from the pandemic, said a statement sent to CBC by Bob Cunningham, president of Act Three Entertainment. That company operated Celebrations, which was based in the Canad Inns Fort Garry location on Pembina Highway.

The permanent closure came days after 33 unionized workers asking for better wages went on strike.

"It was definitely a shocking and heartbreaking outcome," said Ken Rudderham, an actor who most recently played Shrek in the Celebrations children's production The Mighty Shrek this past summer.

"I had heard about the strike and was surprised as anyone else … when we found out yesterday evening that the theatre was going to close its doors."

Ken Rudderham, right, played the character Shrek in the recent production The Mighty Shrek at Celebrations Dinner Theatre. (Submitted by Ken Rudderham )

Rudderham began working at the theatre as an additional cast member in 1997 and performed in shows from 1999 to 2001. He also had a stint as the floor manager from 2002 to 2005 and returned as a performer in 2022.

Rudderham now works in social services, but says he still draws on what he learned in the theatre in his current work.

"The improvisational skills, the empathy — all of those skills were honed and crafted at that place, [but] … we didn't even know it," he said.

"It was just who could make each other laugh on the floor as well as the patrons and guests there."

Timing of decision disappointing: union

Unionized workers at Celebrations Dinner Theatre had been working without an agreement since the previous one expired in September 2020, said Jeff Traeger, the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832, the union that represents the 33 Celebrations employees who began job action earlier this week.

The union didn't represent all Celebrations performers, but did represent box office workers and additional cast members, who dressed in costume and served guests during shows, said Traeger.

Those additional cast members were "a crucial part to the … guests' overall experience at the theatre," Rudderham said.

The timing of the company's decision, coming immediately after the workers went on strike, is disappointing, said Traeger.

"We're disappointed that they didn't come back to the table to sit down and bargain with us."

He said the workers had no pension plan, health and welfare benefits, or dental plan. UFCW will help them with career transition services, which includes things like helping people find jobs or writing resumes, Traeger said.

In a statement sent out after the closure was announced, UFCW Local 832 said Celebrations was "fully operational and busier than ever" when the union and the business started bargaining earlier this year.

However, Celebrations "refused to provide more than the minimum wage and its workers voted unanimously in favour of strike action," the union's statement said.

"I would say that in order to run a business in today's world you have to do better than paying people just minimum wage and providing them with no other employment compensation whatsoever," said Traeger.

'Meagre profit': Celebrations

However, Cunningham's statement described Celebrations as a small, family-run business that did its "very best to compete with market forces that made the notion of a live, for-profit theatre company an elusive one" for 25 years.

During that time, "profits remained small and infrequent, with as many years ending in a loss as those that ended in a meagre profit," said the statement, which was also posted on the Celebrations website.

The company hoped to build its client base to the point of consistent profitability, but "we have now reached the conclusion that this is never likely to be the case," the statement said.

The theatre is currently in the process of refunding its customers.

Act Three Entertainment also operates Jubilations Dinner Theatre, with locations in Calgary and Edmonton, but those theatres won't be impacted by the Celebrations closure, according to Cunningham.

"Each of our theatres are completely separate companies that operate independently of one another," he told CBC in an email.

Celebrations Dinner Theatre announced its closure Friday. (Walther Bernal/CBC )

But the loss of Celebrations will be felt in Winnipeg's performing community, Rudderham said, especially for young actors looking to hone their skills.

"Attending the theatre as an audience member, I loved hearing about the stories of the characters and watching their journey develop on an evening," he said.