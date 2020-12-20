Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Winnipeg police looking for missing 51-year-old woman

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing woman who was last seen 10 days ago.

Cecile Wanziga is about 5'9, with a heavy build and short black hair: police

CBC News ·
Police say they're concerned about Cecile Wanziga's wellbeing. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Cecile Wanziga was last seen on Dec. 10 in the St. Boniface area, police said in a news release issued on Sunday.

The 51-year-old is about five foot nine inches tall, with a heavy build and short black hair, police say.

Police are concerned for Wanziga's well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

