Winnipeg police looking for missing 51-year-old woman

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing woman who was last seen 10 days ago.

Cecile Wanziga was last seen on Dec. 10 in the St. Boniface area, police said in a news release issued on Sunday.

The 51-year-old is about five foot nine inches tall, with a heavy build and short black hair, police say.

Police are concerned for Wanziga's well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

