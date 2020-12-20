Winnipeg police looking for missing 51-year-old woman
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing woman who was last seen 10 days ago.
Cecile Wanziga is about 5'9, with a heavy build and short black hair: police
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing woman who was last seen 10 days ago.
Cecile Wanziga was last seen on Dec. 10 in the St. Boniface area, police said in a news release issued on Sunday.
The 51-year-old is about five foot nine inches tall, with a heavy build and short black hair, police say.
Police are concerned for Wanziga's well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: