CBC Manitoba investigative reporter, manager recognized with lifetime achievement award

The career of one of Canada's best investigative journalists — who also happens to be a longtime CBC Manitoba reporter and manager — will be recognized with a lifetime achievement award.

Cecil Rosner will receive the award from the Radio, Television and Digital News Association at a ceremony in Toronto in May.

"It's really humbling that they chose me," Rosner said Wednesday. "I'm very appreciative to all the people who put my name forward and thought I was deserving."

The former managing editor of CBC Manitoba currently works in a recently created position at the public broadcaster, overseeing all of the network's investigative projects and teams, including the I-Team in Winnipeg.

Investigative journalism, Rosner said, is central to the mission of journalism, which is to find out the truth and hold powerful interests to account.

"I think it's even more important than it's ever been," he said. "In some quarters, media are under attack and it's becoming increasingly difficult to figure out what's true and what's not true."

Over his four-decade career, Rosner has exposed wrongdoing and practised the kind of journalism that makes communities stronger, said Fiona Conway, the president of the news association, in a news release announcing the award.

"His legacy is remarkable and I am thrilled to see him honoured by his peers," she said.

In addition to his work as a reporter and news manager, Rosner is a published author, writing books on the wrongful conviction of David Milgaard and on the history of investigative journalism in Canada.

He is also an adjunct professor at the University of Winnipeg, where he teaches investigative journalism in the department of rhetoric, writing, and communications.