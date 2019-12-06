CBC Radio holds on to No. 1 spot in Winnipeg

CBC Radio has held on to the No. 1 spot among stations in Winnipeg, the latest ratings show.

According to the most recent data from Numeris, the company that measures radio ratings, CBC has the top spot among Winnipeg stations, with a 14.3 share (a percentage of the total radio-listening hours in a market).

That's up from a 14.1 share in the spring 2019 ratings book.

CBC Manitoba's local current affairs shows all held top spots for their time slots, with weekend programming boasting some of its highest ratings ever.

CBC's morning show, Information Radio, hosted by Marcy Markusa, maintained its top spot in the market, with a 20.6 share, compared to 17.7 in November 2018.

Over the lunch hour, Radio Noon with host Marjorie Dowhos captured a 10.3 share.

CBC's afternoon show, Up To Speed, hosted by Ismaila Alfa, held its No. 1 position among drive-home shows with an 11.1 share, up from a 10.8 share this spring.

And on weekends, The Weekend Morning Show with host Nadia Kidwai took top spot on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. On Saturdays, the weekend show now has a 31.6 share — its highest ever — and a 34.8 share on Sundays, up from 31.3 this spring.