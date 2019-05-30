CBC Radio takes No. 1 spot again in Winnipeg

CBC Radio is once again in the No. 1 spot among stations in Winnipeg, according to the latest ratings.

The most recent data from Numeris, the company that measures radio ratings, has CBC in top spot among Winnipeg stations, with a 14.1 share (a percentage of the total radio-listening hours in a market), compared to a 14.4 share in the fall 2018 ratings book.

The spring 2019 ratings book, which looked at radio listening from March 4 to April 28, 2019, was released Thursday.

CBC took over the top spot from longtime leader CJOB in spring 2015 and has held that position ever since.

CBC Manitoba's local current affairs shows all held top spots for their time slots.

CBC's morning show, Information Radio, hosted by Marcy Markusa, maintained its top spot in the market, with a 19.9 share, compared to 17.7 in November 2018.

Over the lunch hour, Radio Noon with host Marjorie Dowhos jumped to the No. 1 spot from No. 2 in the fall.

CBC's afternoon show, Up To Speed, hosted by Ismaila Alfa, held its No. 1 position among drive-home shows with a 10.8 share.

And on weekends, The Weekend Morning Show with host Nadia Kidwai took top spot on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. On Saturdays, it jumped by nearly five points to a 29.1 share, compared to 24.4 in November. On Sundays, it climbed to a 31.3 share compared to 28.5 in the last book.

Unreserved, the Winnipeg-produced national radio show about Indigenous culture hosted by Rosanna Deerchild, had an eight share in the 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday local time slot.

CBC Radio 2 had an overall 3.8 share in Winnipeg.

And in online media, CBC News online earned the gold medal for General Excellence in Digital Publishing at the large scale at the 2019 Digital Publishing Awards on Wednesday.