CBC Radio 89.3 FM temporarily off air but 990 AM still broadcasting

CBC Radio Manitoba 89.3 FM is temporarily off air, but listeners can still tune in at 990 AM, or through digital streaming on the CBC Listen app or at cbc.ca/manitoba.

Both FM and AM radio went off air Monday morning around 8:25 a.m. due to a backup battery failure.

The broadcast at 990 AM has since been restored.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

More from CBC Manitoba:

