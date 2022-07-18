CBC Radio 89.3 FM temporarily off air but 990 AM still broadcasting
CBC Radio Manitoba 89.3 FM is temporarily not available. Listeners can still tune in at 990 AM or via digital streaming on the CBC Listen app or at cbc.ca/manitoba.
Digital streams also still working
Both FM and AM radio went off air Monday morning around 8:25 a.m. due to a backup battery failure.
The broadcast at 990 AM has since been restored.
We apologize for any inconvenience.