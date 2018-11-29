CBC Radio increases hold on No. 1 spot in Winnipeg

CBC Radio continues to be the No. 1 station in Winnipeg, according to the latest ratings numbers.

The most recent data from Numeris, the company that measures the ratings, has CBC in top spot with a 14.4 per cent share of listeners — up slightly from the spring ratings book.

CBC took over the top spot from longtime leader CJOB in spring 2015 and has held that position ever since.

The biggest leaps were made by Virgin 103 and Power 97, which went up almost two full points. That propelled Virgin from sixth spot to fourth and Power 97 from 11th to seventh spot.

Here are the latest Numeris numbers, with spring 2018 ratings in brackets:

CBC Radio — 14.4 (14.2)

680 CJOB — 11 (10.9)

QX 104 — 10.1 (10.3)

Virgin 103 — 7.1 (5.5)

Kiss 102.3 — 5.4 (4.3)

99.9 BOB FM — 5.3 (5.7)

Power 97 — 5.3 (3.5)

94.3 The Drive — 5.1 (5.2)

92 CITI FM — 4.9 (5.9)

TSN 1290 — 4.9 (5.4)

Energy 106.1 — 4​ (4)

CBC Music FM — 3.7 (3.1)

Peggy 99.1 — 2.4 (3.2)

Hot 100.5 FM — 1.3​ (1.6)

ICI Musique FM — 0.3 (0.1)

Radio-Canada — 0.2 (not rated)

