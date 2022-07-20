CBC Manitoba's 89.3 FM signal back on air

CBC Radio Manitoba 89.3 FM is back on air Wednesday, after a fire at the Richardson Building in downtown Winnipeg on Sunday temporarily knocked out the signal's power source.

Both the AM and FM signals went off air Sunday evening. The 990 AM broadcast was restored late Monday morning.

Officials at the Richardson Building did not expect power to be restored until Friday, but the 89.3 FM signal was restored Wednesday morning.

CBC Radio can also be streamed via the CBC Listen app or at cbc.ca/manitoba.

CBC TV over-the-air signals, which were also affected, are now back on the air as well as of Wednesday morning.

TV service remained available during the outage through cable providers and on Gem.