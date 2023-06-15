CBC Manitoba journalists win 10 Radio Television Digital News Association awards

CBC Manitoba journalists have won 10 awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) of Canada.

The industry organization's Prairies region awards for 2023 were announced on Thursday. RTDNA awards are considered among the highest honours in Canadian journalism.

CBC Manitoba picked up awards in the categories of breaking news, sports reporting, social, feature news, live special events, editing and opinion.

"We are so proud of all our teams at CBC Manitoba who work so hard every day to tell stories that matter to Manitobans," said Melanie Verhaeghe, CBC Manitoba's managing editor.

"It's a wonderful bonus to be recognized with 10 RTDNA awards, which is a real testament to the compelling, creative journalism we create here in audio, video and digital platforms.

"We couldn't do this work without all the people in this province who allow us to share their stories."

The award winners from CBC Manitoba were:

Breaking news (large market, audio)

Heather Wells and Meaghan Ketcheson for their work on the Aug. 22, 7:30 a.m. newscast.

Excellence in sports reporting — audio

Bryce Hoye for his feature "How Allan Chan is passing on his love for hockey to the next generation of Asian-Canadians."

Reporter Bryce Hoye's feature on Allan Chan, right, was among the CBC Manitoba award winners. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Excellence in social

Victoria Ptashnick and other election reporters/producers for Manitoba municipal election coverage.

Winnipeg Votes 2022 Duration 2:30:03 CBC Manitoba's special coverage of the 2022 Winnipeg mayoral election.

Feature news (large market)

Erin Brohman and Tyson Koschik for their story "Josephine Harper shares her story of homelessness and the difference a friend made."

Josephine Harper shares her story of homelessness and the difference a friend made Duration 5:37 A Manitoba woman who lived in bus shelters in Winnipeg for 15 years shares the story of how she got help, and explains how she now wants to help others.

Breaking news (large market, digital)

Rachel Bergen (with files from Cameron MacIntosh and Austin Grabish) for the story "3 First Nations women, 1 unidentified woman were victims of alleged serial killer."

News — live special events

Team coverage on the Manitoba municipal election.

Excellence in sports reporting — digital

Nathan Liewicki for the story "From the pitch to the front lines: Winnipeg goalkeeper enlists with Ukrainian armed forces."

Nathan Liewicki's story on Winnipeg soccer player Svyatik Artemenko, who enlisted with the Ukrainian armed forces, also won an RTDNA Prairies region award. (svyatikart/Instagram)

Feature news (large market)

Stephanie Cram and Tyson Koschik for the story "Youth from Norway House Cree Nation learn to live off the land."

'We're not the only ones trying to eat the rabbit' Duration 2:53 Lessons learned on a Norway House trapline

Excellence in editing (large market)

Erin Brohman and Jaison Empson for their story "Maples Collegiate honours graduates."

Erin Brohman and Jaison Empson's story on Maples Collegiate graduates was another CBC Manitoba award-winner. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Opinion

Donna Carreiro (producer) for the First Person column "The cowboy, the checkers player, and how they both changed my life," written by Jody Zarn.

Other Prairie region RTDNA award winners included CBC Saskatchewan (eight awards and one honourable mention) and CBC Calgary, with six awards.

Manitoba's CJOB also took home an award in the radio newscast (large market) category.

You can find a full list of the Prairies region award winners here.

Prairies Region RTDNA winners will now compete with winners from other regions for the association's national awards. Those winners will be announced on Oct. 1.