CBC Manitoba journalists win 10 Radio Television Digital News Association awards

CBC Manitoba has picked up 10 Radio Television Digital News Association Awards, in categories including breaking news, sports reporting and live special events.

RTDNA Canada awards recognize achievements in radio, digital and video journalism

Zubina Ahmed · CBC News ·
A building with a sign reading "CBC Radio-Canada" and sporting CBC's logo is shown.
CBC Manitoba's Portage Avenue building is shown. Ten CBC Manitoba stories have been honoured with Prairies region awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association. (Donna Lee/CBC)

CBC Manitoba journalists have won 10 awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) of Canada. 

The industry organization's Prairies region awards for 2023 were announced on Thursday. RTDNA awards are considered among the highest honours in Canadian journalism.

CBC Manitoba picked up awards in the categories of breaking news, sports reporting, social, feature news, live special events, editing and opinion.

"We are so proud of all our teams at CBC Manitoba who work so hard every day to tell stories that matter to Manitobans," said Melanie Verhaeghe, CBC Manitoba's managing editor.

"It's a wonderful bonus to be recognized with 10 RTDNA awards, which is a real testament to the compelling, creative journalism we create here in audio, video and digital platforms.

"We couldn't do this work without all the people in this province who allow us to share their stories."

The award winners from CBC Manitoba were:

Breaking news (large market, audio)

  • Heather Wells and Meaghan Ketcheson for their work on the Aug. 22, 7:30 a.m. newscast.

Excellence in sports reporting — audio   

A man and his son walking and discussing their love for hockey
Reporter Bryce Hoye's feature on Allan Chan, right, was among the CBC Manitoba award winners. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Excellence in social

  • Victoria Ptashnick and other election reporters/producers for Manitoba municipal election coverage.

Winnipeg Votes 2022

8 months ago
Duration 2:30:03
CBC Manitoba's special coverage of the 2022 Winnipeg mayoral election.

Feature news (large market)

Josephine Harper shares her story of homelessness and the difference a friend made

7 months ago
Duration 5:37
A Manitoba woman who lived in bus shelters in Winnipeg for 15 years shares the story of how she got help, and explains how she now wants to help others.

Breaking news (large market, digital)

News — live special events

Excellence in sports reporting — digital

Soccer player standing next to a big poster
Nathan Liewicki's story on Winnipeg soccer player Svyatik Artemenko, who enlisted with the Ukrainian armed forces, also won an RTDNA Prairies region award. (svyatikart/Instagram)

Feature news (large market)

'We're not the only ones trying to eat the rabbit'

7 months ago
Duration 2:53
Lessons learned on a Norway House trapline

Excellence in editing (large market)

Students standing at a graduation ceremony
Erin Brohman and Jaison Empson's story on Maples Collegiate graduates was another CBC Manitoba award-winner. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

 Opinion

Other Prairie region RTDNA award winners included CBC Saskatchewan (eight awards and one honourable mention) and CBC Calgary, with six awards.

Manitoba's CJOB also took home an award in the radio newscast (large market) category.

You can find a full list of the Prairies region award winners here.

Prairies Region RTDNA winners will now compete with winners from other regions for the association's national awards. Those winners will be announced on Oct. 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zubina Ahmed

Reporter

Zubina Ahmed is a reporter for CBC Manitoba. During her decade-long career in the Middle East and India, she covered news for sectors including politics, retail, sustainability, health care, technology, and food and beverage. She can be reached at zubina.ahmed@cbc.ca.

