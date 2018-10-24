CBC Manitoba has full coverage of 2018 Winnipeg election results

Winnipeggers wanting up-to-the-minute coverage of the results of the 2018 municipal election can turn to CBC Manitoba.

On election night, we will provide multi-platform coverage, including live breaking results on CBC Radio One from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., hosted by Marcy Markusa.

The latest election results will be published on our website, Facebook and Twitter pages. Check out our live results blog at cbc.ca/winnipegvotes.

Our reporters will be out in the field, bringing you events as they happen. Visit our website for election results in every ward, as well as the mayoral race and Portage and Main plebiscite.

Finally, we will have full analysis of the election results on CBC Winnipeg News at 11 p.m. hosted by Janet Stewart.