Sit back and enjoy the commercials: CBC Manitoba's top 3 things to do this weekend (March 22-24)

Spring is officially here — though if you don't mind spending some time indoors this weekend, you can see some of the best advertising spots from around the world, or take in an acclaimed piece of theatre all the way from New Brunswick.

Three of CBC Manitoba's on-air personalities offer up their picks for the March 22-24 weekend.

Shannah-Lee Vidal's pick: The world's best commercials

This is an event you won't want to fast forward through.

Some of the world's best commercials will be shown on the big screen this weekend. Last year's winners from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will be featured in an encore presentation at the Winnipeg Art Gallery on Saturday.

The winning commercials come from 94 countries, including Australia, India, and France, and were chosen out of 35,000 entries.

See a preview of the world's best ads:

You can watch the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Encore at the Winnipeg Art Gallery Saturday at 7 p.m. The program will also be screened next Thursday and Friday.

Tickets are $15 and available online at wag.ca.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: Finding Wolastoq Voice

Prairie Theatre Exchange is presenting a story of healing, awakening, and transformation this weekend with Finding Wolastoq Voice, a dance-theatre piece that comes to Winnipeg from Theatre New Brunswick.

The show is the playwriting debut of Wolastoqiyik artist Natalie Sappier (Samaqani Cocahq). Finding Wolastoq Voice brings not only the power of her own voice, but that of her ancestors, to the stage.

It's performed by Toronto-based Indigenous dancer/choreographer Aria Evans, who interprets the flow of Sappier's words and music into dance, providing a visual window into the discovery of language and self.

Finding Wolastoq Voice is the playwriting debut of Wolastoqiyik artist Natalie Sappier (Samaqani Cocahq), and brings her own voice, and that of her ancestors, to the stage. (André Reinders)

The Wolastoq people, whose traditional territory is centred around the Saint John River valley, have been showcasing their artistic prowess recently. Musician Jeremy Dutcher recently won the prestigious Polaris Prize and a Juno Award for his album sung in Wolastoqey.

According to Dutcher, the language is spoken by fewer than 100 people in Canada right now — though many are on a mission to reclaim it.

Finding Wolastoq Voice has a similar mission, expressed through movement, language, and music.

The show runs at Prairie Theatre Exchange until March 31.

Ismaila Alfa's pick: Guys and Dolls

It's a well-known story: A bunch of big-city gamblers from the Big Apple — and a few from out of town — are waiting for Nathan Detroit to announce the location of his big craps game. But he doesn't have the $1,000 he needs to get the game going.

So he bets fellow gambler Sky Masterson $1,000 that he can't convince Sarah Brown, a sergeant in the Salvation Army, to go with him to Havana within the next 24 hours. Undaunted, Masterson sets out to seduce Sarah and get her to Havana.

Detroit thinks he has made a bet that he can't lose. While Masterson woos Sarah, Detroit has to deal with his girlfriend of 14 years who has decided it's time they should get married.

There's a lot going on in Guys and Dolls and it's all complemented by songs you probably know well — tunes like Luck be a Lady and If I Were a Bell.

This story will be told by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and a cast of wonderful actors and singers. You can check it out at the Centennial Concert Hall Friday or Saturday at 8 p.m. or Sunday at 2 p.m.