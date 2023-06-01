CBC Manitoba remains No. 1 station in Winnipeg radio ratings

Manitobans have continued to show their support for CBC Radio, securing the station in the No. 1 spot among Winnipeg stations, according to the latest ratings.

Data from the audience measurement organization Numeris shows CBC has a 15.4 per cent share of listeners in the Winnipeg radio market.

The period of measurement was May 2, 2022 to April 30, 2023 (excluding Dec.12, 2022 to Jan. 7, 2023).

Information Radio with Marcy Markusa has the No. 1 spot for Winnipeg morning shows, with a 22 per cent share.

Up To Speed, CBC Manitoba's afternoon show hosted by Faith Fundal, also sits at No. 1 with 12 per cent share – up from 11.1 per cent last fall.

The Weekend Morning Show with Keisha Paul is No. 1 on both Saturday and Sunday, with 29.2 per cent and 32.7 per cent share, respectively.

Radio Noon with Marjorie Dowhos holds the No. 2 position with a 12 per cent share.

Unreserved with Rosanna Deerchild maintains its No. 1 ranking in the Saturday afternoon time slot with a 12.4 per cent share.