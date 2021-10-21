Opening night brings community together at South Asian art gallery and CBC newsroom pop-up

CBC Manitoba has popped up in Garden City, one of Winnipeg's fastest-growing and most diverse neighbourhoods.

The temporary pop-up location in Garden City Shopping Centre is a collaboration between the local South Asian community and CBC Manitoba.

The pop-up gallery and bureau officially opened Oct. 15 with a small opening party.

Local filmmaker Mandeep Sodhi (Sodhi Creative Films) produced a short video of the space and its transformation from an empty retail space to a working newsroom and art gallery. The video culminates in the opening night celebrations.

Sodhi is also producing several video profiles of the featured artists with work in the pop-up. Those artist profiles will be released over the next several weeks.

Guests celebrate opening night at the South Asian community gallery and CBC Manitoba pop-up bureau in Garden City Shopping Centre. (Justin Deeley/CBC )

The pop-up is free and open to the public until Nov. 6. The project came together after months of planning, and with the input of more than two dozen local South Asian community members.

In virtual meetings over the fall, a community committee, in collaboration with CBC, mapped out a strategy to highlight the art and culture of Manitoba's diverse South Asian community.

A handful of renowned local artists are showing work in the space. (For a full list of artists click here.) A wall of art by schoolchildren is also on display. Events, demonstrations and discussions are planned throughout the month.

CBC Manitoba's pop-up newsroom and art collective in Garden City is free and open to the public. (Proof of vaccination is required.) A variety of events highlighting the art and culture of Winnipeg's South Asian community are being held until Nov. 6. (CBC)

The space is open to the public. (Vaccination cards must be presented.)

Dates: Oct. 15-Nov. 6

Oct. 15-Nov. 6 Location: Garden City Shopping Centre, Unit #207, 2305 McPhillips St., Winnipeg

