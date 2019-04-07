CBC Manitoba projects honoured at RTDNA awards

CBC Manitoba projects were celebrated Saturday night at the Radio Television Digital News Association awards.

The RTDNAs celebrate the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

When the 2019 Prairie Region awards were handed out in Saskatoon, five projects created at CBC Manitoba were honoured.

Former CBC Manitoba managing editor Cecil Rosner also received a lifetime achievement award Saturday for his investigative work.

Cecil Rosner accepted a lifetime achievement award from the Radio, Television and Digital News Association at a ceremony in Saskatoon on Saturday (Submitted by Caroline Barghout )

"We are extremely proud to have the industry recognize our creative and passionate journalists at the RTDNA awards," said CBC Manitoba managing editor Melanie Verhaeghe.

"It's a testament to their dedication every day to telling stories important to Manitobans. Congratulations to all our nominees and recipients."

Other CBC Manitoba projects that were nominated include: