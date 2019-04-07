CBC Manitoba projects honoured at RTDNA awards
Former managing editor takes home lifetime achievement award
CBC Manitoba projects were celebrated Saturday night at the Radio Television Digital News Association awards.
The RTDNAs celebrate the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
When the 2019 Prairie Region awards were handed out in Saskatoon, five projects created at CBC Manitoba were honoured.
- Original/enterprise — A Soldier's Suicide (CBC Manitoba).
- Opinion and commentary (The Sam Ross Award) — Remember Arthur (CBC Manitoba).
- Data storytelling — Deadly Force: Canadians killed by police (CBC Manitoba).
- TV newscast (Bert Cannings Award) — Portage and Main, Live (CBC Manitoba).
- Excellence in innovation —Beyond 94 (CBC Saskatchewan, Manitoba and North).
Former CBC Manitoba managing editor Cecil Rosner also received a lifetime achievement award Saturday for his investigative work.
"We are extremely proud to have the industry recognize our creative and passionate journalists at the RTDNA awards," said CBC Manitoba managing editor Melanie Verhaeghe.
"It's a testament to their dedication every day to telling stories important to Manitobans. Congratulations to all our nominees and recipients."
Other CBC Manitoba projects that were nominated include:
- Best podcast — Jets Stream (CBC Manitoba).
- Continuing coverage (Ron Laidlaw Award) — Tina Fontaine (CBC Manitoba).
- Digital media award (Large Market) — Creative Visual Storytelling (CBC Manitoba).
- Investigative (Dan McArthur Award) — Minister Tickles (CBC Manitoba).
- Long feature (Dave Rogers Award, large market) — A son's transition; A mother's journey. (CBC Manitoba).
- Radio newscast (Byron MacGregor Award, large market) — CBC Radio Newscast (CBC Manitoba).