CBC Manitoba wins 9 awards at 2022 Prairie Region RTDNA Awards
CBC Manitoba has won nine awards at the 2022 Prairie Region Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards.
CBC Manitoba honoured with 2 audio, 1 digital, 5 video and 1 multiplatform award
Every year, RTDNA Awards celebrate reporting done in those media, and hands out awards to the best projects in various regions of Canada.
Regional winners go on to be considered in the Best Canadian Local News Awards category at a national event on June 11.
The CBC Manitoba regional winners are as follows:
Audio
Radio Newscast
- Sept. 30: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Excellence in Sound (Audio)
Digital
Excellence in Social (Digital)
Video
Excellence in Editing (Video)
Excellence in Video
TV Newscast:
Audio/Visual Storytelling:
Graphics (Video):
Multiplatform
Investigative Excellence:
