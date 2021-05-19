CBC Manitoba wins 9 awards at 2022 Prairie Region RTDNA Awards

CBC Manitoba has won nine awards at the 2022 Prairie Region Radio Television Digital News Association Awards.

Every year, RTDNA Awards celebrate reporting done in those media, and hands out awards to the best projects in various regions of Canada.

Regional winners go on to be considered in the Best Canadian Local News Awards category at a national event on June 11.

The CBC Manitoba regional winners are as follows:

Audio

Radio Newscast

Sept. 30: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

CBC Manitoba took home awards for Radio Newscast and TV Newscast (large markets) for its coverage of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Excellence in Sound (Audio)

Episode three of Type Taboo: Diary of a New Diabetic won the Excellence in Sound award. (CBC Communications)

Digital

Excellence in Social (Digital)

Lean heavily into courage to get you through rough waters Duration 1:37 Diane Roussin is an Anishinaabe community leader from Skownan First Nation and director of the Winnipeg Boldness Project. Diane is one of six women who wrote letters of reflection to their younger selves for International Women's Day.

Video

Excellence in Editing (Video)

Excellence in Video

Farmers forced to make ‘heartbreaking’ choices Duration 1:21 Tom Klement, 72, of Eriksdale, Man., was forced to sell off a third of his cattle because of the exceptional drought. He was one of dozens of ranchers selling 1,200 cattle at an emergency auction in Ashern for those who can’t feed their livestock any more.

TV Newscast:

Audio/Visual Storytelling:

Graphics (Video):

Multiplatform

Investigative Excellence:

A full list of the Prairie region award winners can be found at the RTDNA's website.