CBC Manitoba wins 15 RTDNA regional awards

CBC Manitoba has been recognized for excellence in the work done by several reporters in 2020, picking up 15 RTDNA Prairie region awards on Tuesday.

Every year, the Radio Television Digital News Association celebrates reporting done in those media, and hands out awards to the best projects in various regions of Canada.

"We are so incredibly proud of the work all of our teams managed to do during the challenges of the pandemic," said CBC Manitoba's managing editor, Melanie Verhaeghe.

"It's truly an honour to have the industry recognize our work and our staff in this way."

CBC Manitoba's haul, which nearly doubled its eight Prairie region awards from the previous year, include seven in radio categories, six for digital and two for television.

A full list of the Prairie region award winners can be found at the RTDNA's website.

The Prairie winners will now compete with regional winners from the West, Central and East for the best Canadian local news awards.

Those winners will be announced at the virtual RTDNA Canada 2021 gala on June 3.