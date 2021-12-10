CBC Manitoba stays No. 1 in Winnipeg ratings market

The love and support Manitobans show for CBC daytime radio programming continues to be some the strongest the station has ever enjoyed.

The most recent data from Numeris, the company that measures the ratings, has CBC reigning in the top spot with a 15.7 per cent share of listeners in the Winnipeg market.

That's down just slightly from the spring ratings book that gave it a 16.7, which was the highest ever share for the public broadcaster in Manitoba.

The period measured was from Nov. 9, 2020, to Nov. 7, 2021 (excluding Dec. 15, 2020, to Jan. 10, 2021).

Here are the latest Numeris numbers for the Winnipeg market, with spring 2020 ratings in brackets:

CBC Radio — 15.7 (16.7)

680 CJOB — 13.8 (12)

QX 104 — 8.7 (9.1)

Bounce 99.9 — 6.4 (6.6, last rated as 99.9 BOB FM)

Virgin 103 — 5.4 (4.9)

92 CITI-FM — 4.9 (4.8)

Peggy 99.1 — 4.5 (3.9)

Energy 106.1 — 4.1 (4.4)

94.3 Now! — 4.1 (3.8, last rated as 94-3 The Drive)

Power 97 — 4.1 (4.2)

CBC Music FM (Radio 2) — 4.0 (3.8)

Hot 100.5 FM — 2.8 (2.5)

Kiss 102.3 FM — 2.7 (3.7)

Funny 1290 — 0.8 (1.9, last rated as TSN 1290)

Due to the pandemic, there were no fall 2020 ratings, so there's no way to compare the change from this time last year.

A number of individual CBC Manitoba radio shows also boasted record numbers.

Information Radio, the morning show, is at 23.7, which is an increase from 22.8 in the spring.

Radio Noon is up to 13.6, from 12.9 in the spring.

Up To Speed is at 12.6, down from 13.3 in spring, but both of those numbers are the highest ratings in five years.

The Weekend Morning Show came in at 30.2 for Saturdays and 32.6 for Sundays. Both days are down from spring but still give it the number one slot.