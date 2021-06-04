CBC Manitoba hits best-ever radio ratings, holds No. 1 spot in daytime programming in Winnipeg

CBC Manitoba this past spring captured its highest share ever of the daytime radio audience, according to the latest ratings data.

After the fall 2020 measurement period for radio ratings was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ratings started being measured again for spring 2021.

Data was collected from Aug. 31, 2020, to May 2, 2021, measuring how much of the market share local daytime radio programming had and when, and the ranking of those programs. Programming from Dec. 15, 2020, to Jan. 10, 2021, was excluded.

CBC Manitoba's daytime radio programming controlled 16.7 per cent of the Winnipeg market — a record for the station.

Individual CBC Manitoba radio shows also boasted record numbers.

Information Radio, CBC Manitoba's morning show, was ranked the No. 1 show in the region and reached an all-time best rating of 22.8 per cent. That is also an increase from 19.7 per cent last spring.

Radio Noon, the lunch hour show, also has its best-ever rating of 12.9 per cent.

The show currently ranks No. 2 in the region during that time slot, but the ratings increased from 9.9 per cent in spring 2020.

Up To Speed, CBC Manitoba's afternoon show, scored its second-highest ratings ever at 13.3 per cent and was ranked the No. 1 afternoon program in Winnipeg.

The show's highest rating ever was 13.4 per cent in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Weekend Morning Show dominates the radio waves on Saturdays and Sundays. It is the No. 1 ranked weekend show in the region and its ratings have increased from a year ago.

The weekend show reached 32.3 per cent of the market on Saturdays, up from 27.6 per cent last spring.

On Sundays, the show has ratings of 35.6 per cent, which is an increase from 30.7 per cent a year ago.